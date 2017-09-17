Accessibility Links

Victoria receives an adorable new puppy in new ITV episode 4 clip

Viewers are still not over the death of Dash, but a new video from series two episode 4 might help the recovery process

ITV Victoria viewers were heartbroken when, at the closing moments of series two episode three, the Queen’s beloved dog Dash was found dead.

However, there is a little relief in episode four, when Jenna Coleman’s character receives a very special new four-legged guest in the palace.

Yes, Victoria has got a new puppy, as revealed in a special ITV clip ahead of the new episode. Watch below.

In the scene, the Duchess of Buccleuch (Dame Diana Rigg) introduces the newest member of the Palace household, saying, “The Sultan of Muscat wanted to present you with a tiger cub, but I persuaded him that a puppy would be more appropriate.”

Apart from a little accident that suggests Dash’s successor may need a little more puppy training, the new pet clearly brightens the mood of the British monarch.

Watch the episode of Victoria in full this Sunday 17th September on ITV at 9pm

