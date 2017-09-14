Is The Bridge Cafe in The Apprentice a real place?

Here's what you need to know about "the losers" cafe in Lord Sugar's business-tainment hit

Is The Bridge cafe a real place?

Yes, yes it is.

That London caff you see the losers sitting in while they try to blame one another for their abysmal performances in the latest Apprentice task is indeed a real working cafe that you too can go to as part of your (latest) reality television pilgrimage.

Where is it?

Acton in West London. Westfields Road, London W3 0AP, to be precise.

Can I visit?

You most certainly can. It’s a short walk from West Acton tube station on the Central Line or a similarly short stroll from North Acton or Acton Main Line overground stations.

When’s it open?

According to tripadvisor the cafe is open from 7am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

What sort of thing is on the menu?

This is a traditional cafe, and so as you might expect they are big on breakfast and brunch. So expect healthy portions and fry ups and tea on tap!

Is it any good?

The overall tripadvisor score for The Bridge Cafe is a very good 4.5 out of 5.

Here’s some excerpts from reviews that people have left. High praise indeed.

“This is a great cafe the best food and Frank and Gerry are a great laugh”

“Always a friendly welcome in this traditional English cafe”

“Came here for breakfast while staying in London, as a big fan of the Apprentice. Got a proper greasy full English fry up. One of the best I have ever had. service was great too.”

“Loved our visit here. Great Apprentice chat and great bacon sarnie.”