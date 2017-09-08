Hollyoaks: baby Daniel rushed to hospital next week – what’s Zack got to do with it?

Hollyoaks is lining up a dramatic storyline for Leela Lomax when her baby son Daniel is rushed to hospital next week after boyfriend Zack Loveday flips out at dad Louis when he is meant to be looking after the kid.

Advertisement

The atmosphere between father and son is toxic as Louis rages at Zack for interfering with his and wife Simone’s surrogacy plans by convincing big sister Lisa to back out of carrying their parents’ baby.

An argument turns violent when Zack, still seething with resentment towards Louis as he keeps the huge secret that he is the real father of Leela’s child, punches his parent. Is the pressure of keeping quiet about Daniel’s paternity getting to Ms Lomax’s toy boy?

Later, while looking after Daniel, volatile Zack loses his temper again – and there are terrible consequences for the kid. Seeing an anxious Zack in the village cradling her son, a desperate hospital dash follows…

What has happened? Is Daniel okay? And how long before Simone discovers the truth about Louis and Leela?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.