Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: baby Daniel rushed to hospital next week – what’s Zack got to do with it?

Hollyoaks: baby Daniel rushed to hospital next week – what’s Zack got to do with it?

Zack and Louis clash and Leela is frantic...

EP 4731 LOVEDAYS 05

Hollyoaks is lining up a dramatic storyline for Leela Lomax when her baby son Daniel is rushed to hospital next week after boyfriend Zack Loveday flips out at dad Louis when he is meant to be looking after the kid.

Advertisement
EP 4731 LOVEDAYS 01-2

The atmosphere between father and son is toxic as Louis rages at Zack for interfering with his and wife Simone’s surrogacy plans by convincing big sister Lisa to back out of carrying their parents’ baby.

EP 4731 LOVEDAYS 04

An argument turns violent when Zack, still seething with resentment towards Louis as he keeps the huge secret that he is the real father of Leela’s child, punches his parent. Is the pressure of keeping quiet about Daniel’s paternity getting to Ms Lomax’s toy boy?

EP 4731 LOVEDAYS 10

Later, while looking after Daniel, volatile Zack loses his temper again – and there are terrible consequences for the kid. Seeing an anxious Zack in the village cradling her son, a desperate hospital dash follows…

What has happened? Is Daniel okay? And how long before Simone discovers the truth about Louis and Leela?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

142574.610cfd99-cdd3-45bb-adb3-b50a55f7f7e3

Hollyoaks: Louis Loveday to be revealed as Daniel’s real dad next week?

143024.63333913-4f86-41f7-996d-d652cffc5893

Hollyoaks: Lisa Loveday to have a baby – for her parents!

140856.505da99b-ce7a-4304-a4db-06e768ba7758

Hollyoaks: Simone left for dead by Prince after botched robbery

132903.558ae6ae-1f91-46fc-8415-53ae20d14c46

Hollyoaks: Kirsty-Leigh Porter interview – “You’re in for a massive shock when Leela’s stalker is revealed”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more