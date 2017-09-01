What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return for its thirteenth series

The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturdays at 9.15pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa this week?

The host welcomes one final round of guests to take a seat in his green room, as his long-running celebrity interview show concludes. This time, he is joined by A-listers Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish alongside Mel Giedroyc, comedian Rob Beckett and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. There’ll also be music by Jess Glynne.