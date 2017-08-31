Kermit the Frog gets a new voice – can you tell the difference?

Hear Matt Vogel perform as the Muppets character for the first time after Steve Whitmire’s departure

Last month, it was revealed that the man who’d been voicing Kermit the Frog for 27 years was let go by Disney.

Advertisement

Muppets veteran Steve Whitmire wrote an emotional blog post about his “devastation” at the dismissal, before telling The Hollywood Reporter that he was fired because he spoke up about changes being made to the character which he felt were against what creator Jim Henson would have wanted. The Muppets Studio claims it was about how Whitmire conducted himself in the workplace.

Matt Vogel – who’s voiced characters including Big Bird, Floyd Pepper, and Count von Count over the past two decades – stepped in to replace Whitmire, making his debut in Muppets Thought of The Week.

Vogel had a lot to live up to in the form of Whitmire and Henson before him… has he done Kermit proud?

Advertisement

And can you even tell the difference…?