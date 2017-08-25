James Nesbitt to return for a third series of Lucky Man

Detective Inspector Clayton is going to Hong Kong in the Sky 1 series

James Nesbitt is returning for a third crack at playing luck-controlling Detective Inspector Clayton in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

The third series of the hit Sky 1 crime drama, based on an idea from renowned comic book writer Stan Lee, will premiere in 2018. In eight new episodes, Clayton will travel to Hong Kong looking for answers about his ‘lucky’ charm.

Joining James Nesbitt are show regulars Amara Karan, returning as DS Suri Chohan, Sienna Guillory as Eve and Stephen Hagan as Rich Clayton.

James Nesbitt says: “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man is such an exciting series to make and the scripts for this season are brilliant. Harry Clayton’s luck is running out which throws up some interesting storylines. And also takes him, and me, to Hong Kong – the perfect setting for Stan Lee mayhem!

Director of Sky 1 Adam MacDonald said: “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man and Bulletproof are exactly the kind of bold drama that Sky 1 viewers love. We’re in for quite the ride in this next chapter of Lucky Man and like the show’s million-strong fan base, I can’t wait to see the return of James Nesbitt as Detective Inspector Clayton.”