Who is Rebecca Adlington? Celebrity MasterChef profile

Celebrity MasterChef contestant profile: Rebecca Adlington

Twitter: @BeckAdlington

Best known for: Becoming the first woman to win swimming gold for Great Britain since 1960, as well as the first British swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympic Games since 1908.

Biography: Born in Mansfield in 1989, Adlington found her place in the hearts of the British public with her outstanding performance in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she took gold in the 400m and 800m freestyle events. She would go on to win bronze in the same events in London four years later.

Since retiring, she has gone on to make several television appearances, most notably in the thirteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! She also presented for the BBC at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.