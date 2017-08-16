Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
A lot of people are really, really relieved that Daniel Craig is playing James Bond again

A lot of people are really, really relieved that Daniel Craig is playing James Bond again

Others just wanted to talk about that hilarious moment from Quantum of Solace again

145620.03f0cdc4-67cb-473f-b97d-66704e86b719

Daniel Craig announced on Tuesday that he will return to the James Bond franchise for one last outing in 2019, following months of speculation about who is best equipped to succeed him.

Advertisement

And it’s fair to say some people were rather excited about it.

However, a lot of people saw the announcement as the perfect occasion to remember the best extra of all time from Quantum of Solace, whose enthusiastic fake sweeping didn’t quite have the desired effect.

Advertisement

And some people just couldn’t wait to get the ball rolling again:

Tags

All about Skyfall

Aidan Turner in Poldark, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

138966.da80a333-f2df-4ccb-a52c-7b5aa8335010

Cinemas to screen classic Roger Moore James Bond double bill as tribute to late star

139039.a790a791-a1ad-4dc9-9337-967794a3f66c

The Spy Who Loved Me was on TV and viewers shared their affection for the late Roger Moore

143858.379c2ece-ac58-4fc8-aa0d-9aa3a13e61f6

The next James Bond film has a release date

145611.b14351c0-c820-444a-9d34-2dfb1927295f

Daniel Craig confirms he is returning as James Bond

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more