A lot of people are really, really relieved that Daniel Craig is playing James Bond again

Others just wanted to talk about that hilarious moment from Quantum of Solace again

Daniel Craig announced on Tuesday that he will return to the James Bond franchise for one last outing in 2019, following months of speculation about who is best equipped to succeed him.

And it’s fair to say some people were rather excited about it.

Daniel Craig finally confirmed he's coming back to play James Bond one last time. I think he's the best Bond we've ever had, I can't wait. pic.twitter.com/nYYlgaISfn — Austin (@AustinLatest) August 16, 2017

Daniel Craig is Bond. It's a great day for America! Wait those movies are set in the U.K. Still a great day for America, everyone!😁 — 「☨」「Jupiter Departed」 (@TopFailures) August 16, 2017

I'm not joking when I say that hearing Daniel Craig is coming back as Bond is the best news I've heard this year.

Something

Anything — Edan Clay 🌊 (@EdanClay) August 16, 2017

As bad as today had been, Daniel Craig just stated that he is returning as James Bond, so there is still some good in the world. — Paul Dellevigne (@pauliethesuit) August 16, 2017

Thank f*cking GAWD! Daniel Craig is coming back as BOND!

Hurry the f*ck up!!! pic.twitter.com/tx8MqPhpnR — Edan Clay 🌊 (@EdanClay) August 16, 2017

Has there ever been a better Bond? I don't think so! #DanielCraig confirms he will return as #JamesBond #007 ❤ pic.twitter.com/RMuyUEYTl4 — PatsyAnne (@PatriciaHoey2) August 16, 2017

Suddenly all is right in the world. #DanielCraig confirms he will be back as 007 in #Bond25 to #StephenColbert. https://t.co/5v93uZOAm6 — Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) August 16, 2017

However, a lot of people saw the announcement as the perfect occasion to remember the best extra of all time from Quantum of Solace, whose enthusiastic fake sweeping didn’t quite have the desired effect.

Daniel Craig is back for 2 more bond films? Great, but what about the greatest extra of all time- the sweeping man in Quantum of solace ? pic.twitter.com/kBGDcozkWl — Jack (@jackcox997) August 7, 2017

As Daniel Craig has confirmed he'll be playing Bond again, feels apt to look at the best acting by an extra in a background scene again. pic.twitter.com/qbQzGW767i — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 16, 2017

'New Daniel Craig news? Better repost that street sweeper GIF' — luke ☁️ (@itsmelukepenny) August 16, 2017

And some people just couldn’t wait to get the ball rolling again: