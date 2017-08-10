Accessibility Links

Who is Chad Johnson? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestant profile

The Bachelorette star has signed up for his fourth reality show in less than two years

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Chad Johnson

Age: 29

Twitter: @realChadJohnson

Instagram: realchadjohnson

Best known for: Failing to find love on US reality shows The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise

Bio: Oklahoma-born Chad Johnson has made his name as a US reality star after appearing on two dating shows… and leaving them both single.

In 2016, Chad made his on-screen debut on The Bachelorette, but he quickly became known as the show’s villain, “Bad Chad”.


He tried his luck again on The Bachelor in Paradise but was kicked off by host Chris Harrison following his “verbal abuse” towards the show’s staff and other contestants. 

Due to both of these dating disasters, he then appeared on the US reality show Famously Single earlier this year. 

While he used to be a US Marine and has a career in luxury real estate, Chad clearly can’t get enough of reality TV. “When I’m on a reality show it is 10X better,” he says on his website.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates

Sarah
Harding

Shaun
Williamson

Sandi
Bogle

Jemma
Lucy

Trisha
Paytas

Sam
Thompson

Helen
Lederer

Derek
Acorah

Paul
Danan

Jordan
Davies

Amelia
Lily

Karthik
Nagesan
Brandi
Glanville
Chad
Johnson

Marissa
Jade

CBB 2017
housemates

