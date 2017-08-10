Who is Chad Johnson? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestant profile

The Bachelorette star has signed up for his fourth reality show in less than two years

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Chad Johnson

Advertisement

Age: 29

Twitter: @realChadJohnson

Instagram: realchadjohnson

Best known for: Failing to find love on US reality shows The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise

Bio: Oklahoma-born Chad Johnson has made his name as a US reality star after appearing on two dating shows… and leaving them both single.

In 2016, Chad made his on-screen debut on The Bachelorette, but he quickly became known as the show’s villain, “Bad Chad”.

All of your positive inspirational quotes and motivational bullshit doesn't work without action. I own and operate multiple companies all because I learned one important thing, IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE RIGHT, YOU GOTTA DO IT YOURSELF. A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT





He tried his luck again on The Bachelor in Paradise but was kicked off by host Chris Harrison following his “verbal abuse” towards the show’s staff and other contestants.

Due to both of these dating disasters, he then appeared on the US reality show Famously Single earlier this year.

Dear Lord, I asketh thee to keep my bodyfat low & my bank account high, may my DM's be filled with 10's & my pockets full of 100's. Amen. — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) April 21, 2017

While he used to be a US Marine and has a career in luxury real estate, Chad clearly can’t get enough of reality TV. “When I’m on a reality show it is 10X better,” he says on his website.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates