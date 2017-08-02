Line of Duty: Who was Jackie Laverty?

A character from series one has become an important part of the series four investigation. Confused? Let us fill in the blanks...

So who is Jackie Laverty? Or rather…who was Jackie Laverty.

This blast from the past was mentioned tonight in the penultimate episode of Line of Duty series 4. But you have to go back to series one to recall who she was.

Jackie Laverty was a divorced businesswoman played by Gina McKee who was having an affair with the chief series one “antagonist” Tony Gates (Lennie James).

Their relationship was the main reason he kept getting into such trouble with AC-12 after she killed someone in a hit and run – and he helped her try and cover up the crime.

Only of course the person she killed was her accountant who it seems had cottoned on to the fact that his client was running a money laundering operation and was involved with some very dodgy people.

The volatile Laverty’s time came to an abrupt halt when her quiet night in with Tony was interrupted by a gang of masked criminals who burst in, pinned her down and slit her throat.

Gates was hit over the head and his fingerprints were placed on the murder weapon.

In later episodes he was shown Laverty’s body by the thugs who arranged her death – and Gates later returned to try and retrieve it without success. The body has been missing ever since and Gates died in the series one finale.

But – crucially – Steve Arnott was told by Gates that Laverty’s body had been frozen and Steve believes it was kept in the same storage facility used to house the body of Leonie Collersdale which has been dumped in two locations in series four. This could provide a potential link between their killers. And it also connects series one, two, three and four – a through line from Gates to Laverty to criminal lynchpin Tommy Hunter (remember him?) and his gang.

Oh, and let’s not forget the corrupt (deceased) copper Matthew “Dot” Cottan.

Dot’s story – and the importance of his “dying declaration” is a connected story strand from the previous series that is also having bearing on series four. And you can read about that here.