Football pundit Jermaine Jenas soaked by sprinkler during England women’s Euro 2017 match
Channel 4 presenter Samantha Quek has suggested Clare Balding was behind it
The England women’s football team progressed to the quarter finals of Euro 2017 last night, and everyone there had a great time – apart from Spurs midfielder turned TV presenter Jermaine Jenas.
The star was playing pundit on the pitch before the match when he strayed into the firing line of a sprinkler, which soaked him on live TV.
My highlight so far. #jermainejenas #WomensEURO2017 pic.twitter.com/mfqSNsEo5b
— Tom Bellwood (@TomBellwood) July 27, 2017
His Channel 4 colleagues, former teammates and fans on Twitter rather enjoyed it.
What did I just see @jjenas8 ???? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 💦 💦 💦 #reallyJJ pic.twitter.com/BvzYxxT2ad
— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 27, 2017
I am so pleased you haven't let it "dampen" your spirits 👍🏻 #CouldHaveBeenAnyOfUs https://t.co/KUIFFMC3CF
— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 27, 2017
The face you make when the sprinkler gets you!😡 why you girls so happy!!!@EniAlu @HeatherOReilly #WEURO2017 pic.twitter.com/ghNQtvVyNa
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) July 27, 2017
After many years of pre and post-match punditry, you’d think pros such as Clare Balding would have worked out how to avoid sprinkler soakage. This has led to Jenas’s colleague, Olympic hockey gold medal winner and presenter Samantha Quek, to speculate that it may be an inside job:
Just on the way back from the @Lionesses game &we are trying to work out who could have possibly turned the sprinklers on to soak @jjenas8 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dsv5Nj9Ai6
— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 27, 2017
Honest Guv, it wasn’t me!
— Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 27, 2017
Sprinklers have a history of terrorising football pundits. Just look at the fear in Gary Neville’s eyes when he comes within spitting distance of one:
A REMINDER:
Jermaine Jenas getting hit by a sprinkler is good… but it's not quite Gary Neville! 😂👻https://t.co/W6WUMZx5TQ
— Football Remind (@footballremind) July 27, 2017
Not to mention Adrian Chiles and the rest of the ITV team during the 2014 World Cup.