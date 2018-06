Football pundit Jermaine Jenas soaked by sprinkler during England women’s Euro 2017 match

Channel 4 presenter Samantha Quek has suggested Clare Balding was behind it

The England womenโ€™s football team progressed to the quarter finals of Euro 2017 last night, and everyone there had a great time โ€“ apart from Spurs midfielder turned TV presenter Jermaine Jenas.

The star was playing pundit on the pitch before the match when he strayed into the firing line of a sprinkler, which soaked him on live TV.

His Channel 4 colleagues, former teammates and fans on Twitter rather enjoyed it.

I am so pleased you haven't let it "dampen" your spirits ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป #CouldHaveBeenAnyOfUs https://t.co/KUIFFMC3CF โ€” Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 27, 2017

The face you make when the sprinkler gets you!๐Ÿ˜ก why you girls so happy!!!@EniAlu @HeatherOReilly #WEURO2017 pic.twitter.com/ghNQtvVyNa โ€” Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) July 27, 2017

After many years of pre and post-match punditry, youโ€™d think pros such as Clare Balding would have worked out how to avoid sprinkler soakage. This has led to Jenasโ€™s colleague, Olympic hockey gold medal winner and presenter Samantha Quek, to speculate that it may be an inside job:

Just on the way back from the @Lionesses game &we are trying to work out who could have possibly turned the sprinklers on to soak @jjenas8 ๐Ÿค” pic.twitter.com/dsv5Nj9Ai6 โ€” Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 27, 2017

Honest Guv, it wasnโ€™t me! โ€” Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 27, 2017

Sprinklers have a history of terrorising football pundits. Just look at the fear in Gary Nevilleโ€™s eyes when he comes within spitting distance of one:

A REMINDER: Jermaine Jenas getting hit by a sprinkler is goodโ€ฆ but it's not quite Gary Neville! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ‘ปhttps://t.co/W6WUMZx5TQ โ€” Football Remind (@footballremind) July 27, 2017

Not to mention Adrian Chiles and the rest of the ITV team during the 2014 World Cup.