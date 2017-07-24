Accessibility Links

What time is Poldark on TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC1 drama's third series...

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are back on our screens – but what can we expect from the new series? 

What time will Poldark be on TV?

Poldark series three continues on Sunday 23rd of July at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s going to happen?

The loathsome Ossie Whitworth is making poor, wan little Morwenna’s life a marital misery, demanding sex of his unwilling wife at inappropriate and inopportune times. Or, as he puts it in the most creepily loaded term, “I shall avail myself,” as he unbuttons his trousers.

Morwenna’s young sister comes to stay and arouses Ossie’s foot-fetish instincts in a scene that will make the flesh creep from your bones and run out of the front door. Christian Brassington, as Ossie, is turning into one of the great TV villains.

Surely we can look to Ross and Demelza for a fine example of a happy and thriving marriage? Well… maybe not. The pair are fractious with one another and the handsome Hugh Armitage, rescued by Ross from a French hell-hole prison, is paying a little bit too much attention to Demelza. And she likes it.

Will there be more six packs?

We’ve got bad news

Will there be a fourth series?

Yes. And probably a fifth, too.

All about Poldark

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 26/06/2018 - Programme Name: Poldark - Series 4 - TX: n/a - Episode: Poldark S4 - EP4 (No. 4) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 26TH JUNE 2018*** Ross Poldark (AIDAN TURNER), Dwight Enys (LUKE NORRIS) - (C) Mammoth Screen - Photographer: Mike Hogan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

