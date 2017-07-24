Accessibility Links

The Love Island finale will feature its very own prom night

The Love Island finale will feature its very own prom night

But who will crowned King and Queen...?

Tonight’s final episode of Love Island 2017 – *sniff* – sees the couples enjoying their very own prom night.

The Islanders (attempt to) learn the tango, resulting in some minor injuries for Jamie and Camilla as they quite literally butt heads, before the girls go out shopping for their perfect dresses.

It’s not all positive retail therapy though, as Olivia calls one of her choices “The end of my social life and sex life in one dress”, Camilla reckons a tight and tarty orange number makes her look like a hooker and Liv tells Gabby “You look like a piece of pork wrapped at the butchers.”

One way or another, this is going to be a night to remember…

Love Island: the Final is tonight at 9pm on ITV2

