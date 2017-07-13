Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
This Game of Thrones actor showed up to the premiere and basically confirmed his long-awaited return

This Game of Thrones actor showed up to the premiere and basically confirmed his long-awaited return

Row row row your boat - guess who's BACK in Westeros?

142934.81dc39a6-32a6-49c9-b013-8f11999f3ff8

We FINALLY have confirmation that Joe Dempsie’s Game of Thrones character Gendry is returning to Westeros. 

Advertisement

The bastard blacksmith son of King Robert Baratheon inadvertently played a major role in series one. It was while researching Robert’s bloodline – and thus proving the Lannister kids were NOT the heirs to the Iron Throne – that Hand of The King John Arryn was murdered by his wife, Lysa.

And when Ned Stark discovered the secret of Gendry’s parentage he lost his head. Literally.

Gendry went on to have adventures with Arya Stark, before rowing his boat away from Dragonstone in the season three finale. Fans spent the next three series trying to figure out what had happened to him and whether he’d be back, so imagine how thrilled they must be to see the Skins star standing on the blue carpet at the season 7 premiere?

Dempsie, who’s keeping mum on the finer details of his return, told the LA Times that he’s been rather pleased with the reaction. “Very fortunately, from what I’ve seen it’s been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes”, he said. 

We can’t wait to see what the last Baratheon standing gets up to. Could he be the potential ally Jon Snow is addressing in the season seven trailer?

The Baratheons and Starks do have a solid history of fighting side by side, after all… 

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

episode-64-1920
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132177.11219dd9-8f71-4bc8-814b-c15b038b33cc

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones season seven

142858.34ef4c5e-167b-4787-be02-b437f8560951

Kit Harington has made it brutally clear what he thinks of Game of Thrones spoilers

142929.b2c23888-75c5-493b-9cb9-45de2e8c0fea

New Game of Thrones pictures hint at MAJOR plot developments in season seven premiere

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more