Lily James will play a young Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia sequel

The Downton Abbey actress has signed on for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Smash hit musical Mamma Mia! hinted at the fact that Meryl Streep’s Donna was quite the singing sensation in her youth but it looks as though Lily James will be showing us exactly what the fictional dancing queen got up to when she was young (and sweet).

The Downton Abbey actress has been busy singing along with Ansel Elgort in Edgar Wright’s music-driven heist movie Baby Driver, so it seems logical that she’s taking the musical theatre to the next level by signing on for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

The Cinderella star will play young Donna in the film, which The Hollywood Reporter says will jump back and forth in time to examine how “relationships forged in the past resonate in the present”. James joins Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried, who have all agreed to reprise their roles from the 2008 original.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel scribe Ol Parker has penned the new adventure on Kalokiri and will also direct the film.

Don’t worry, there’ll be no shortage of Abba. They barely touched on Benny and Bjorn’s back catalogue last time, and the pair are back to make sure we’re not without a song or a dance inspired by the Swedish sensations.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is scheduled for release in sumer 2018