Johnny Depp claims Radio Times Film Champion title

Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp saw off competition from 63 of film’s finest actors and actresses to claim the first ever Radio Times Film Champion title.

The actor, who returned to cinema screens as Disney’s Jack Sparrow this summer, was voted to victory by determined fans, who helped him storm the competition.

In early rounds Depp clashed with Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, Avengers star Samuel L Jackson and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. He then faced off against Beauty and The Beast star Dan Stevens in the grand final, eventually walking away with 93% of the vote.

Stevens put up quite the fight throughout the competition, though, seeing off Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and even his Beauty & The Beast co-star, Emma Watson on his way to the final.

