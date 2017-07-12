Accessibility Links

Johnny Depp claims Radio Times Film Champion title

The Pirates of The Caribbean star faced off against Beauty and The Beast's Dan Stevens in the grand final

142860.06c04d3f-5152-40e2-8c49-d1a6ee5414f1

Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp saw off competition from 63 of film’s finest actors and actresses to claim the first ever Radio Times Film Champion title.

The actor, who returned to cinema screens as Disney’s Jack Sparrow this summer, was voted to victory by determined fans, who helped him storm the competition.

In early rounds Depp clashed with Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, Avengers star Samuel L Jackson and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. He then faced off against Beauty and The Beast star Dan Stevens in the grand final, eventually walking away with 93% of the vote.

141134.d3f33949-8a27-4f25-a35e-aea7cfae4791

Stevens put up quite the fight throughout the competition, though, seeing off Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and even his Beauty & The Beast co-star, Emma Watson on his way to the final.

The competition continues with Radio Times Drama Champion – who’s your favourite TV drama star?

142704.a6a15be4-d4d7-4b74-8bbc-c28a1a2dbca8

142860.06c04d3f-5152-40e2-8c49-d1a6ee5414f1
