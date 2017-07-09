Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Austrian Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the latest race in the F1 season on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4

Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel reunite two weeks after that controversial collision in Baku. Their heated rivalry will make for a fascinating encounter at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 8 July

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time 1pm). Channel 4 has highlights at 5.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 9 July

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm (start time: 1pm). Channel 4 has race highlights at 5.45pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.

