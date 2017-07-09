Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Austrian Grand Prix on TV?

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Austrian Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the latest race in the F1 season on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4

142531.6f3803c1-f5f3-4476-bbed-1bdb7927927d

Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel reunite two weeks after that controversial collision in Baku. Their heated rivalry will make for a fascinating encounter at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 8 July

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time 1pm). Channel 4 has highlights at 5.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 9 July

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm (start time: 1pm). Channel 4 has race highlights at 5.45pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

 BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule

138858.9e8ff987-09bc-483b-af59-289b7ffaed7f

Tags

All about Formula 1

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo during previews ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

103483

David Coulthard: I turned down Top Gear for Channel 4 and Formula 1

143126.94df60fc-cda8-4ec5-a222-fce1412274a2

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 British Grand Prix on TV?

103536

Channel 4 Formula 1 2016 coverage guide

102740

Channel 4 boss puts foot down to drive for Formula 1 success

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more