Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Austrian Grand Prix on TV?
Find out when you can watch the latest race in the F1 season on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4
Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel reunite two weeks after that controversial collision in Baku. Their heated rivalry will make for a fascinating encounter at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.
Qualifying: Saturday 8 July
Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm (start time 1pm). Channel 4 has highlights at 5.30pm.
Race Day: Sunday 9 July
Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm (start time: 1pm). Channel 4 has race highlights at 5.45pm.
Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.
Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule