ITV crime drama Marcella begins filming series 2 as Keith Allen and Nigel Planer join cast

The Scandi-noir style drama will return to our screens later this year

Anna Friel and co have begun production on the second series of Scandi-noir style drama Marcella, welcoming newcomers Nigel Planer and Keith Allen to the cast.

The series centres around London-based detective Marcella (Friel), who suffers from dissociative fugue, which essentially means she blacks out at certain times but continues to function. Clever narrative device, eh?

In series one, Marcella investigated the re-emergence of a serial killer, and delved into the dubious dealings of her husband’s employers while trying to save her marriage.

Series two will see her investigating the death of a young boy who’s body has been discovered several years after his disappearance.

A number of new characters are set to be introduced, including former pop star Reg, his manager Alan, and a new addition to Marcella’s task force, LeAnn, who becomes a rare ally in the police department.

In a statement, Friel said: “The reaction from everyone has been amazing, although the real question I keep being asked is whether the green parka will be making an appearance in season 2 as well?”

The drama was co-created by Swedish writer/director Hans Rosenfeldt, famed for creating the beloved Swedish noir series The Bridge. It received widespread acclaim when it aired in Spring 2016, and went on to be one of ITV’s most popular drama series’ last year, with an average of 6.8m viewers over its eight episode run.