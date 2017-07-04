Louiza Patikas will continue in The Archers, despite new role on Coronation Street

Helen will stay in Ambridge even as actress takes on role in ITV soap

Considering how vicious the battle for ratings can be between the great British soap operas, it’s no surprise that actors tend to choose a side and stick to it. While exceptions like Michelle Collins have crossed between Coronation Street and EastEnders, it’s almost unthinkable that someone would star in two of the long running soaps simultaneously.

Until now.

We can happily confirm that Louiza will be staying on in The Archers alongside her work on @itvcorrie ♥️ #thearchers — The Archers (@BBCTheArchers) July 4, 2017

As reported by Radio Times, Louiza Patikas will make her debut on the street next week as Liz’s new boss Moira. Now The Archers has confirmed Patikas will stay on in her role as Helen Titchener in Ambridge.

Described as a ‘battle-axe’, Moira will be totally different from Helen, but we can’t help but wonder: does this mean The Archers and Coronation Street somehow exist in the same universe, ala Marvel films?

Maybe Helen and Moira are long lost twins? What’s more, with previous crossovers between Coronation Street and EastEnders, it’s now possible to imagine almost any character from any soap wandering into the Rovers Return. Hell, maybe the Tardis will park outside one day.