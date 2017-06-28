Poldark and Victoria producers to adapt Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon
Bates Motel star Olivia Cooke will play Thackeray’s heroine
Mammoth Screen, the producers behind Poldark and Victoria are tackling a new adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon.
Thackeray’s 1848 novel will be adapted into a seven-part drama by Gwyneth Hughes, who penned Dark Angel, and will also have one of the directors of Broadchurch on board, James Strong.
Olivia Cooke – the 23 year old star of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming film Ready Player One, who is known for her roles in Bates Motel and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl – plays Thackeray’s timeless heroine Becky Sharp.