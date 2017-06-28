Poldark and Victoria producers to adapt Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon

Mammoth Screen, the producers behind Poldark and Victoria are tackling a new adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon.

Thackeray’s 1848 novel will be adapted into a seven-part drama by Gwyneth Hughes, who penned Dark Angel, and will also have one of the directors of Broadchurch on board, James Strong.

Olivia Cooke – the 23 year old star of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming film Ready Player One, who is known for her roles in Bates Motel and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl – plays Thackeray’s timeless heroine Becky Sharp.