Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Poldark and Victoria producers to adapt Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon

Poldark and Victoria producers to adapt Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon

Bates Motel star Olivia Cooke will play Thackeray’s heroine

141712.08342cff-01ce-42d8-bc04-f25d0de6d967

Mammoth Screen, the producers behind Poldark and Victoria are tackling a new adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair for ITV and Amazon.

Advertisement

Thackeray’s 1848 novel will be adapted into a seven-part drama by Gwyneth Hughes, who penned Dark Angel, and will also have one of the directors of Broadchurch on board, James Strong.

Advertisement

Olivia Cooke – the 23 year old star of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming film Ready Player One, who is known for her roles in Bates Motel and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl – plays Thackeray’s timeless heroine Becky Sharp.

Tags

All about Broadchurch

Eve Myles in Broadchurch
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

103465

Simon Pegg in talks to join Steven Spielberg’s dystopian sci-fi Ready Player One

141657.e969efff-0eb3-4074-9bdd-e536aa4ab963

Can you recognise this Victoria series two guest star?

Vanity Fair main pic

When does Vanity Fair begin on TV? Who is in the cast?

118447

Say WHAT? Did you know that Poldark’s Kyle Soller is American?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more