Today’s top stories in 90 seconds: Doctor Who finale hints, author’s Grenfell Tower novel tribute, Scarlett Moffat show axed

Tuesday 27th June's biggest TV and entertainment headlines

What are today’s top TV and entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Tuesday 27th June…

  • Doctor Who guest-star Samantha Spiro drops hints about her identity in Saturday’s series finale
  • Dark Materials author Philip Pullman to name a character in his new novel after a Grenfell Tower victim
  • BBC2’s Hospital to move out of London – and the team’s next project will tackle schools
  • Channel 4 entertainment show Host the Week axed after one episode

