Today’s top stories in 90 seconds: Doctor Who finale hints, author’s Grenfell Tower novel tribute, Scarlett Moffat show axed

What are today’s top TV and entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Tuesday 27th June…

Doctor Who guest-star Samantha Spiro drops hints about her identity in Saturday’s series finale

Dark Materials author Philip Pullman to name a character in his new novel after a Grenfell Tower victim

BBC2’s Hospital to move out of London – and the team’s next project will tackle schools

Channel 4 entertainment show Host the Week axed after one episode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIpV_yVYunY?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF?ecver=1

Check back for more every weekday