Radio Times Podcast – what’s going to happen in Poldark series three episode three?

As the French Revolution comes calling for Ross, we take a spoiler-free look at what's to come when he ventures across the channel in pursuit of Dwight Enys

Poldark series three episode two left us hanging on tenterhooks as it was revealed that Dr Dwight Enys is indeed alive on the other side of the channel, but clearly being held captive in revolutionary France.

The task of seeking him out and bringing him home to worried wife Caroline now falls to Ross, much to the dismay of wife Demelza.

But what awaits Captain Poldark when he makes the trip? And what fate will befall the women left at home in Cornwall? Especially with George Warleggan sitting on the magistrates bench…

Join RadioTimes.com’s Sarah Doran and Susanna Lazarus for a spoiler-free Poldark podcast previewing episode three.

Listen on Libsyn: Radio Times Podcast | Poldark series 3 episode 3 preview

