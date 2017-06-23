Accessibility Links

Today’s top stories in 90 seconds: Grenfell charity song breaks records, Blowers bids farewell and JK Rowling reveals a second Harry Potter

Friday 23rd June's biggest TV and entertainment headlines

What are today’s top entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Friday 23rd June…

  • The Artists for Grenfell Single becomes the fastest selling in a decade and tops the charts
  • Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld hangs up his mic after 50 years on Test Match Special
  • David Dimbleby shows a Question Time heckler the door
  • JK Rowling reveals there is ANOTHER Harry Potter – and sparks excited speculation about a spin-off series

Enjoy that? Make sure you check back for more every weekday – and don’t forget, you can find all the latest TV and entertainment news and views all day everyday on RadioTimes.com.

