Watch the moving music video for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single

Stormzy, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sandé are among 50 artists who joined forces for Bridge Over Troubled Water in support of victims and survivors of the fire

The music video for the Grenfell Tower charity single, raising money for victims and survivors of the 14th June fire, has been released.

Advertisement

Plans for the single were announced by Simon Cowell a day after the blaze last Wednesday, in which at least 79 people died or are missing presumed dead.

Stormzy, Nile Rodgers, Robbie Williams, Emeli Sandé, Leona Lewis, James Blunt, Rita Ora and Geri Halliwell are among more than 50 artists who lent their voices to a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The video of the single was released on ITV last night before Coronation Street aired at 7.30pm, and showed the A-listers recording the single, as well as footage of fire fighters and the community grieving those lost and coming together in the aftermath of the blaze.

Advertisement

The single is available on iTunes now and money raised through artistsforgrenfell.com will go towards The London Community Foundation.