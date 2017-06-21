Everybody made the same joke when they saw what the Queen was wearing for the State Opening

After two weeks of political twist and turns, Queen Elizabeth II formally opened parliament, announcing another year of our centuries-old democratic institution. And everyone couldn’t help laughing.

Advertisement

But there was a good reason. You see, instead of wearing her normal crown ‘n’ cape regal getup, the Queen’s blue outfit couldn’t help remind viewers of another key European power…

Is the #Queen dressed as the European flag or what? pic.twitter.com/yyH6te59gr — Paco Anselmi (@pacoanselmi) June 21, 2017

Is that a … EUROPE HAT? pic.twitter.com/iqf2QrYAp8 — Barbara Tasch (@BarbaraTasch) June 21, 2017

#QueensSpeech nice to see queenie dressed as the eu flag pic.twitter.com/d5i1NbbJH3 — Ionut Purice (@FleaTheOne) June 21, 2017

What happened to the actual crown? It arrived in its own car. Which, of course, Twitter made no jokes about.

She's got a car for her hat. The Queen is so Kanye #QueenSpeech — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 21, 2017

On this special day let us divert our eyes from austerity to watch the queen's hat being driven along in its own private car. — Alec McQuay (@Ironwrites) June 21, 2017

But this wasn’t the only crowning glory of the afternoon. Labour MP Dennis Skinner delivered another classic heckle to Black Rod. This year he quipped: “Get your skates on. The first race is at half past two,” referencing the Royal Ascot races, an event the Queen is always keen to attend.

"Get your skates on, first race is at half past two" quips MP Dennis Skinner, referencing Royal Ascot at the #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/ZabDYwdu2x — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 21, 2017

Also, viewers couldn’t help notice the frosty atmosphere between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on their walk to the House of Lords…

We'll let you assess the body language of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn at #QueensSpeech https://t.co/NxoIMp5Ig9 pic.twitter.com/uKUsSwcWYj — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 21, 2017

when ur divorced parents attend ur uni graduation #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/rsoF1wgzVb — nilam atodaria (@NilamAtodaria) June 21, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May walking out together like a couple who stayed together for the kids #QueensSpeech — Paul McDougall (@thelifeofpmcd) June 21, 2017

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn literally look like they're on the worst date ever. #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/cen4KO0nME — Poppy (@poppyingham) June 21, 2017

There was also the matter of President Donald Trump: there’s a good chance he’s not heading to the UK soon. Although the Queen spelled out plans for various state visits, the US president wasn’t mentioned.

When Trump's name isn't mentioned in the list of people visiting the UK in the #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/ekg1F0pCHu — ☕️ (@_tanzim_) June 21, 2017

No mention of #Trump visit in #QueensSpeech. Obv invited in the same way as those folk you meet on holiday, then hope to never see again — David Burns (@DavidJamesBurns) June 21, 2017

Mention of Spanish royal family's state visit in the #QueensSpeech but none of President Trump pic.twitter.com/fR76PB1JFC — Fiona. (@fiona_day) June 21, 2017

Trump’s State Visit not mentioned in #QueensSpeech as it’s now been downgraded to an Estate Visit #StateOpening pic.twitter.com/xp3XeUBxOt — David Orchard (@DavidOrchardUK) June 21, 2017

Advertisement

Please never change, Twitter.