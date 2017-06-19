Ed Miliband is a hit on the airwaves as he fills in for Jeremy Vine on Radio 2

Ed Miliband has begun his week-long stint filling in for Jeremy Vine on his Radio 2 show, and unlike the British voting public during the General Election in 2015, most people seem to agree that he is the right man for the job.

Advertisement

In his first show he interviewed Labour MP Chuka Ummuna, chaired a delicate discussion about islamophobia in the wake of the terrorist attack at a Mosque in Finsbury Park, and played Lovefool by the Cardigans (a certified banger).

Listeners took to Twitter to share their approval:

Ed Miliband standing in for Jeremy Vine is cheering me right up. "And now it's time for Together In Electric Dreams". — India Knight (@indiaknight) June 19, 2017

Ed Miliband gently interviewing a guy about his experiences of Islamophobia & playing a-Ha is what I need today — Helena Horton (@horton_official) June 19, 2017

Ed Miliband is currently hosting the Jeremy Vine Show on Radio 2 and he might be the best radio DJ I have ever heard. Classy — Adam Becket (@adambecket) June 19, 2017

Highlight of my day so far – hearing my colleague @Ed_Miliband say 'Here's the Cardigans with Love Fool' on @BBCRadio2 📻🎼 — Danielle Rowley MP (@DaniRowley) June 19, 2017

Some users commented that the BBC giving a Labour politician this platform confirms a suspected bias:

Ed Miliband covering your show and the BBC are supposed to be neutral…I rest my case..!!! jeremy vine — julie wright (@juliewright1000) June 19, 2017

What the heck are @BBC doing putting a political (ex) leader in charge of a peak time radio show? Downright wrong – any political party https://t.co/2aJG7I7AbF — Gary Bickley (@GaryHospEx) June 19, 2017

But of course they must have missed the memo that Miliband will only be filling in for the first week of Vine’s fortnight absence. Who will be filling in during the second week, you ask? Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith. Sounds fair to us.

Advertisement

For the most part, it sounds like the move has gone down a treat.