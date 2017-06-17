John Simm’s Master returns (and speaks!) in exciting new Doctor Who trailer

Missy becomes the Doctor and the Cybermen attack in what looks like being an action-packed episode

Weeks after his return was announced and we caught a glimpse of him in an early trailer, John Simm’s Master is set to make his comeback in next week’s episode of Doctor Who – and now a new trailer has given us a much better look at him.

“Give us a kiss,” Simm’s returning Master says menacingly to an offscreen character, sporting a new goatee (in keeping with previous incarnations played by Roger Delgado and Anthony Ainley) and slightly greying hair, while wearing some sort of loose clothing that could suggest he’s one of the mysterious masked patients held on the spaceship the Doctor and co are visiting next week.

Because of course, there’s a lot more to next episode World Enough and Time than just Simm’s return – the trailer also reveals that the story will see the Doctor test Missy’s newfound goodness (“I pick a scenario, we drop her down into it and we see how she does,” he tells Bill and Nardole), the return of the Mondasian Cybermen and all sorts of complicated chicanery onboard a time-dilated spaceship.

But we’re still pretty sure the main excitement fans feel going into this episode will be about the Simm’s return as his version of the classic villain. And with later incarnation Missy involved as well, it’s safe to say we can expect Master-full storytelling.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 24th June at 6:45pm