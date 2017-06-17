BBC pulls documentary featuring Grenfell Tower fire victim

Artist Khadija Saye was due to appear in tonight's BBC2 show Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim

The BBC has pulled a documentary from tonight’s schedule as it featured one of the victims of this week’s Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

Advertisement

Artist Khadija Saye, who died during Wednesday’s tragedy, was to appear on BBC2 show Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim exhibiting a collection of her photography as part of the event dubbed ‘the Olympics of modern art’.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The BBC Two programme Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim features various artists, one of whom is Khadija Saye. Our deepest sympathies are with Khadija’s family and friends and all of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We have made the decision to postpone the programme and further information about the transmission will be made available in due course.”

The documentary will be replaced by highlights of the Trooping the Colours parade for the Queen’s Birthday.

Saye, who lived on the 20th floor in the tower complex, was friends with Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy. The politician previously posted a tribute to the artist and gave a tearful interview with Channel 4 about her death.

May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman pic.twitter.com/KdIPs34FvA — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2017

.@DavidLammy becomes tearful when remembering Khadija Saye, a friend lost in the Grenfell Tower fire. pic.twitter.com/OJdJA5FYSY — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 16, 2017

Advertisement

Saye’s collection of photography, called ‘Dwellings: in this space we breathe’, was part of a Venice exhibition on the theme of diaspora. Before her death, the artist had posted on Facebook about the event, saying “it’s been a real journey, tears shed, highs and lows, but mama, I’m an artist exhibiting at the Venice Biennale and the blessings are abundant!”