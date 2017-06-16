Simon Cowell hopes to get Adele to feature on charity single for Grenfell Tower victims

The producer and music mogul said he couldn’t “sit and do nothing” after visiting the scene of the tragedy this week

Simon Cowell has spoken about his plans to release a charity single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The X Factor judge said that he is aiming to record the single on Sunday or Monday, although no artists or a song title have yet been confirmed.

However, Cowell did add that he would “love” to have Adele feature on the song after she was pictured visiting the scene of the tragedy this week.

“The song is important because obviously it has to be sincere but most importantly for me it has to mean something to the people affected by what happened,” Cowell said of the song choice. “I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.”

He also explained that it was a visit to the building that made a “big impact” on him and he decided he wanted to raise money for those affected by the tragedy.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Cowell said: “I was watching the news and then I drove up to see the building which is only round the corner from me.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad things, and there, you know, not far away from where I was sitting, I just… it really dawned on you, honestly, it sent chills through me.

“Seeing the building it made a big impact. I think the thing that really hit home to me was when I was seeing that wall and I saw those messages and then when I saw how the residents immediately turned up with water and clothes and offers of shelter and everything else and that’s when I thought, I’m not just going to sit here and do nothing.

“For me in my position, not to do something would be appalling. So I wrote to all the record label heads and I basically said let’s all work together, there’s a bigger cause here.”

“We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, ‘of course we would love to do it’. People who can’t make it physically to the studio, we can record their vocals wherever they are in the world if they want to be involved.”