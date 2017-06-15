Accessibility Links

Are you ready to witness Alexander Armstrong and six other celebs stripping in Asda?

*Unexpected item in bagging area*

Ever wondered what would happen if the entire Asda workforce burst into a striptease during your weekly shop? Us neither. But ITV’s documentary The Real Full Monty has answered that question for you anyway.

Well, almost. Instead of regular supermarket staff, the show sees seven famous faces rehearsing the famous post office dance from the original Full Monty film – moves they’ll later perform at The London Palladium.

And while Asda isn’t quite up to the Palladium’s 2000 seat capacity, stars such as Pointless’s Alexander Armstrong and McFly drummer Harry Judd have to perform down the shopping aisles to stiffen their resolve in preparation.

Also taking on the challenge choreographed by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo is TOWIE star Elliott Wright, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden, presenter Dom Littlewood and Death in Paradise star Danny John Jules.

And don’t worry, there’s good reason behind it all: the doc is hoping to raise awareness of both prostate and testicular cancer with its reminder of the strip scene in The Full Monty, a film that turns 20 this year.

For many of the stars, the challenge was a no-brainer. “When this opportunity to revisit and celebrate The Full Monty came up, on that level alone I was completely won over,” said Armstrong. “I adored the film.”

Other celebs have a personal connection to the diseases, with Wright’s father diagnosed with testicular cancer, and Wayne Sleep having previously fought the illness.

So, who will dare to bare all for a good cause? And who’ll get a restraining order from Asda? We’ll find out soon…

The Real Full Monty is on Thursday 15th June at 8:30pm on ITV

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

