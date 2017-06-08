Four candles lit at Ronnie Corbett Westminster Abbey memorial as friends and celebrities pay tribute

Rob Brydon, Jimmy Tarbuck, Barbara Windsor and David Walliams were amongst the stars to celebrate the comedy great at a special memorial service

Ronnie Corbett has been honoured with a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, a year on from his death in May 2016.

Appropriately, four candles – no, not fork handles – were lit for the service, which was attended by friends and family including Barbara Windsor, David Walliams, Gyles Brandreth, Rob Brydon and Jimmy Tarbuck.

Any guesses why there are four candles? #RonnieCorbett pic.twitter.com/tg5IWmw7ll — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 7, 2017

Rob Brydon paid an emotional tribute during the service, saying it had been “truly one of the great pleasures of my life” becoming friends with Corbett, whom he had admired for “as long as I can remember”.

“To walk down the street with Ronnie Corbett was to witness something really rather wonderful,” he said. “The faces all around would light up with joy like shop windows when they saw him.”

Rob Brydon attends Westminster Abbey for the Ronnie Corbett memorial service

He revealed that he still has many of Corbett’s answerphone messages, before doing his famous impression of the Two Ronnies star.

Empty, sadly. The chair used by #RonnieCorbett in many much-loved sketches is part of our sevice today. pic.twitter.com/HMc0yLsUqJ — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 7, 2017

“A full house for Ronnie, and why not?” said Jimmy Tarbuck at the service, describing Westminster Abbey as a “house of heroes”.

“Churchill, Betjeman and Corbett…Ron was a poet of comedy and when a poet dies he leaves us with the laughter.”

He continued: “He never received a Knighthood and I could never understand why, so today I’ve taken the liberty, Dean, of making him a Knight.”

The Dean of Westminster John Hall ended the service with this rather fitting send-off: “So, it’s good day from me and it’s good day from him…”