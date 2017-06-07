Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester is the most-watched TV event of 2017

Sunday evening’s #OneLoveManchester has become the most-watched TV event of 2017, breaking BBC iPlayer records along the way.

The benefit concert, held for the victims of the bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester show on May 22nd, featured performances from Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas and Justin Bieber and raised £2.35m and counting. The BBC1 broadcast brought in a crowd of 10.9m, a whopping 49% of the total audience share. 22.6m watched at least three minutes of the broadcast.

On top of this, 1,078,000 requests were made on iPlayer making it the most popular live non-sports broadcast in its history.

Bear in mind, this only confirms the amount of people watching in the UK; it is likely that the total viewers worldwide is significantly larger, as the show was broadcast on television in over 50 countries around the world as well as several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The night was a massive success, managing to unify Britain in the wake of the terrorist attacks in both Manchester and London, and ahead of an increasingly tight General Election on Thursday.

