Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester is the most-watched TV event of 2017

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester is the most-watched TV event of 2017

22.6 million people in the UK tuned into at least 3 minutes of the concert

140039.fc81c95b-719d-4e8c-b7a4-d61d17d4ac28

Sunday evening’s #OneLoveManchester has become the most-watched TV event of 2017, breaking BBC iPlayer records along the way.

Advertisement

The benefit concert, held for the victims of the bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester show on May 22nd, featured performances from Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas and Justin Bieber and raised £2.35m and counting. The BBC1 broadcast brought in a crowd of 10.9m, a whopping 49% of the total audience share. 22.6m watched at least three minutes of the broadcast.

On top of this, 1,078,000 requests were made on iPlayer making it the most popular live non-sports broadcast in its history.

Bear in mind, this only confirms the amount of people watching in the UK; it is likely that the total viewers worldwide is significantly larger, as the show was broadcast on television in over 50 countries around the world as well as several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The night was a massive success, managing to unify Britain in the wake of the terrorist attacks in both Manchester and London, and ahead of an increasingly tight General Election on Thursday.

How does Ariana for PM sound?

Advertisement

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.

Tags

All about One Love Manchester

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/12/2017 - Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: 10/12/2017 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: The leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). Weighing over half a ton, it is largest turtle on the planet but globally, its numbers have fallen catastrophically. Sir David Attenborough travels to Trinidad to meet a remarkable community that are trying to save these iconic giants. Sir David Attenborough, Leatherback turtle - (C) Gavin Thurston - Photographer: Gavin Thurston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139720.62e4b5d8-1e12-46a4-90db-41123489ec98

The One Love Manchester set-list has taken over the iTunes top ten

139893.1ad3b37a-b9c7-4828-b837-dffbb6915dd8

Ariana Grande posts touching photos following record-breaking One Love Manchester concert

139998.612e6198-c713-4b41-9cab-0747080ae72a

Noel Gallagher donates Don’t Look Back In Anger profits to Manchester charity

139682.98806d0e-59cb-41cb-9f11-d4531da5f97c

11 million tune in to Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on BBC1