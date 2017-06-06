Ariana Grande posts touching photos following record-breaking One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande has shared numerous touching images from the One Love Manchester tribute concert, as the BBC confirms that the concert broke iPlayer viewing records on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old singer has been widely praised for the benefit gig, which her manager Scooter Braun helped her organise within just a fortnight of the attack.

And she’s clearly very proud of all those who took part, including the choir from Parrs Wood High School, with whom she sang on stage. Audiences were moved to tears as Grande embraced the young lead singer, who began crying after she joined them for an emotional performance of her song, My Everything.

The concert, which brought the likes of Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Take That, Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams, was watched globally by audiences on Facebook and Twitter, as well as on terrestrial TV channels.

11 million people tuned in to watch the gig on BBC1, and the broadcast from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground has also smashed BBC iPlayer records. The show broke the player’s live viewing record with “over a million live viewing requests” according to BBC Studios.

“It’s now the biggest non-sporting live programme in BBC iPlayer’s history, with 1,078,000 requests to watch, even more than the Opening Ceremony of the London Olympics 2012, the previous record holder,” a statement confirmed.

Grande has also shared a series of videos from the gig on Instagram, including spine-tingling footage of the crowd singing along as she and Chris Martin performed Oasis hit Don’t Look Back in Anger, a song that has become synonymous with the city’s strong and unified response to the terror attack after concert at the MEN Arena in May.

The concert drew in a peak audience of just under 15 million TV viewers on BBC1, with an average of 10.9 million watching the show throughout its three hour run.

Viewers were touched at the sight of a policeman dancing with young children in the crowd and elated to see Liam Gallagher return to the stage – even if they were a little disappointed not to see his brother Noel join him for an Oasis reunion.

The Red Cross raised a whopping £2.35 million for their Manchester fund during the gig, and tracks performed on the night have also taken over the iTunes Top 10.