See Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy win Best Actress at the British Soap Awards 2017

Bellamy won for her performance as a grieving Laurel Thomas

Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy scooped the Best Actress prize at this year’s British Soap Awards – and you can see the moment she picked up her trophy right here.

Bellamy has had a gruelling year on the ITV soap, with her character Laurel Thomas having to say goodbye to husband Ashley at the climax to the drama’s long-running dementia storyline.

Taking to the stage at the Lowry in Manchester last night, Bellamy said that she didn’t think she would win “in a million years” before thanking producer Iain MacLeod and co-star John Middleton.

Bellamy triumphed over the likes of Kym Marsh and Lucy Fallon from Coronation Street, EastEnders’s Lacy Turner and Hollyoaks’s Anna Passey.

The British Soap Awards airs on ITV on Tuesday at 8:00pm.

Watch the moment below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale.

