Ariana Grande reveals Manchester tribute concert line-up

Justin Bieber, Take That, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus will play at Old Trafford Cricket Ground live on the BBC this Sunday 4 June

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Take That and Miley Cyrus will all join singer Ariana Grande in a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Advertisement

The One Love show will be held at Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday 4 June, less than two weeks after the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi which left 22 people dead.

Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Niall Horan will also join the line-up, with the gig broadcast live on BBC1 from 6:55pm. The show will also be live on BBC radio.

Grande has confirmed that anyone at the Manchester Arena concert on the night of the attack will be offered free tickets – click this link to find out more about how to register to attend.

Proceeds from other sales will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund – click the link to find out more about the charity.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” Grande said in a statement. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale via TicketMaster on Thursday 1 June from 10am.