Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson join the clan in the new Paddington 2 trailer

The bespectacled bear returns with an all-star cast

Following the surprise success of the Bafta-nominated 2014 movie, London’s favourite bear is back in Paddington 2. 

The new trailer shows the marmalade-sandwich-munching bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, return with the original cast of Peter Capaldi, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Hugh Bonneville.

Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson also join the fray as Phoenix Buchanan, a narcissistic actor, and safecracker Knuckles McGinty.  

The sequel will centre around Paddington Bear’s mission to find the thief who stole his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday present…

Paddington 2 hits UK cinemas on 10 November

All about Paddington 2

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

