Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is happening

Maverick will head right into the danger zone all over again in the sequel

It’s official – Top Gun 2 is happening and Tom Cruise is most definitely set to star in the sequel to his 1986 hit film.

The Mummy actor was appearing as a guest on Australian breakfast show Sunrise when he confirmed the news himself.

He told the shocked hosts that Top Gun 2 was happening, and revealed that he’ll probably start filming the movie in the next year.

It’s excellent news for fans of the military action flick, who’d long hoped that a sequel would finally come to fruition – especially given Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer had been in discussions about it. It seemed inevitable given the original film took almost £270 million at the box office.

Further casting has yet to be confirmed, but we’re sure fans will be more than happy to know that Maverick’s definitely on board for now.

Here’s hoping they haven’t lost that loving feeling by the time the movie actually hits cinemas.

All about Top Gun

American actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

