  3. Ariana Grande is ‘broken’ after Manchester concert attack: “I don’t have words”

Ariana Grande is ‘broken’ after Manchester concert attack: “I don’t have words”

The suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena has killed 22 people

Ariana Grande says she feels “broken” after a suspected terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester on Monday night killed 22 people.

The singer tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, saying: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The blast happened at 10.35pm on Monday night, straight after Grande had finished her concert at Manchester Arena. Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

At the time of writing, 22 people are confirmed to have died, including children, with a further 59 injured.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also tweeted in reaction to the shocking events, telling followers: “words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

