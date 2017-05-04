Liam Neeson has Taken this Canadian sandwich shop up on their offer of free lunch

“If you let my sandwich go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you”

Liam Neeson was quite Taken with a Canadian sandwich shop after they put up a sign offering him a free lunch.

Big Star Sandwich Co in New Westminster, Canada wrote a message on their chalkboard which read: “Liam Neeson eats here for free. Come in and get taken away by our sandwiches.”

The employees decided to put a call out for Neeson after hearing rumours that he was filming a movie across the road. And much to their surprise – it worked. The Taken actor visited the shop on Tuesday, and posed for photos.

According to the manager, Neeson walked in and in his best, gruff Taken voice said: “Where is my sandwich?”

Neeson is famous for the speech he made in Taken when his character Bryan Mills realised his daughter had been kidnapped.

The sandwich shop tweet has therefore sparked some great responses on Twitter…

"What I have is a very particular sandwich order. An order that makes me a nightmare for ppl like you. If you srv me I will not pursue you." — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) May 3, 2017

@bigstarsandwich @KyleKulinski I hear you guys have a very particular set of grills — William Fry (@frywill) May 4, 2017

Neeson is currently filming Hard Powder where he plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.