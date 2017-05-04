Ed Balls to host Have I Got News for You

The former politician will guest present an upcoming episode, just in time for the election

Ed Balls will host an upcoming episode of Have I Got News for You.

An exact date for when the former Shadow Home Secretary will be in the chair has yet to be confirmed, but this is a brilliant belated gift just after Ed Balls Day. And with the General Election just around the corner, now seems the perfect time for the 50-year-old to be appointed to the job.

And Balls certainly has, erm, balls. The only thing tougher than months of grueling and intensive training on Strictly Come Dancing is undoubtedly putting himself at the mercy of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton for 30 whole minutes. That said, we won’t be happy unless we get to see Balls teach Hislop how to Gangnam Style.

Other former politicians to step into hosting duties on the show have included William Hague, John Prescott, Boris Johnson, Ann Widdecombe and Nick Clegg.

Back in September, former Liberal Democrat leader Clegg said he was a “glutton for punishment” when it was confirmed he would be hosting an episode of the BBC1 satirical programme.