What time is Peter Kay’s Car Share on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the BBC sitcom

After a hugely successful first series, Peter Kay’s Car Share is back for a second series this year – with the comedian returning to play a supermarket employee who volunteers to drive a nosy colleague to and from work.

When is it on TV?

The last episode of series 2 will air on BBC1 at 9pm on Tuesday 2 May. The rest of the series is available on BBC iPlayer.

It is shorter than the first series, with four episodes instead of six.

Was the first series any good?

Oh yes. The sitcom broke iPlayer records in 2015, had TV ratings averaging at 5.86m and it won Best Scripted Comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards last year.

All about Peter Kay's Car Share

