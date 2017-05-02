Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
JK Rowling apologises for killing Snape on anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts

JK Rowling apologises for killing Snape on anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts

Recognition for the bravest wizard we ever knew

136595.8d718dad-9648-453a-a0df-2275c8c1f7b9

It’s that day of the year again. For Harry Potter fans May 2nd is the anniversary of the battle of Hogwarts, the bloody end to the wizarding war where Voldemort was finally defeated. And for the past two years on this day writer JK Rowling has apologised for killing off a character during the battle.

Advertisement

In 2015 she said sorry for Fred Weasley’s demise. Last year was Remus Lupin’s turn…

And this year, it’s the big one: Snape. Yes, the Snape played by Alan Rickman in the films.

It’s hit us all hard. After all, Snape was the double-agent wizard whose love for Lily Potter saw him sacrifice his life for her son Harry. The hero who Harry would go on to name a child after. The man who brutally died at the hands of Voldemort’s serpent.

Advertisement

We’ve got you in mind, Severus. Always. 

Tags

All about Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

102242
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

135944.1fe36ea9-a7c6-48d9-b22d-e47644ba162b

Harry Potter fan theory shows how Professor Trelawney may have predicted Dumbledore’s death

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more