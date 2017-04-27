Netflix teases new sci-fi film Okja with this seriously disturbing website

Want to know what Tilda Swinton and the 'Mirando' Corporation are up to? You've been warned...

Netflix has just revealed its latest intriguing tease for upcoming sci-fi film OKJA – and we’re not sure Tilda Swinton has ever been more creepy.

The tease takes the form of a peculiar-looking corporate website, SuperPigProject.com, acting as an advertisement for the ambiguous company known as the Mirando Corporation, run by Lucy Mirando (Swinton).

The premise of the company seems to be all about genetically engineering gigantic, environmentally-friendly (and delicious) pigs.

The site features a clip of an overly smiley Swinton in character as Mirando, talking about ‘animal wellness’ and giving us a look at what a pig’s night terrors might look like. Spoiler alert: it involves sausages. It’s quite something.

The film, directed by Korean auteur Bong Joon-Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host), has already built up significant hype: it is set to be Netflix’s first entry to the Cannes Film Festival in May, despite protests from figures in the French film industry that the decision calls into question what falls under the umbrella of ‘cinema’.

The film centres on young Mijo from South Korea as she attempts to rescue her large, indistinct pet Okja (sadly, the teasers have yet to give us any great insight into what he will look like) from the grips of the Mirando Corporation.

OKJA is released on Netflix on Wednesday 28 June