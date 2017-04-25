Accessibility Links

"Absolutely heartbreaking" – Little Boy Blue moves people to tears with tragic story of Rhys Jones

“Absolutely heartbreaking” – Little Boy Blue moves people to tears with tragic story of Rhys Jones

The first episode in the four-part ITV drama was an emotional and difficult piece of television

Viewers were united in admiration and sadness on Monday night night while watching Little Boy Blue.

The ITV drama about the murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones touched many, who took to Twitter to say the drama left them “in floods of tears” and was “the saddest thing I’ve seen all year”.


The four-part drama, starring Stephen Graham and Sinead Keenan, was written by Jeff Pope, creator of previous true crime dramas The Moorside, Mrs Biggs and Appropriate Adult.

Speaking about whether he thought he would face resistance making the drama, Pope told Radio Times: “In circumstances like that, there doesn’t tend to be a grey area.

“It’s either absolutely no or definitely yes. If Mel or Steve [Rhys’s parents] had said, ‘Please don’t do this’ at any point, we would have stopped.

“Dave [Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly, played by Graham] was ready to talk, while Mel and Steve were emphatic that they wanted to keep Rhys’s memory alive and help people understand what they went through.”

Little Boy Boy continues on ITV, Monday May 1 at 9pm. 

Little Boy Blue

Stephen Graham in Save Me (Sky, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

