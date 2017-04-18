Accessibility Links

Emmerdale panic: Megan left distraught when daughter Eliza goes missing

Who has taken Megan's daughter?

Megan Macey is to be thrown into a panic in next week’s Emmerdale when her daughter Eliza disappears.

The upcoming scenes find Megan making a mistake concerning her daughter’s welfare that causes her to go missing.

It’s obviously an anxious time for Megan, who’s quick to call the police to help her find her child, who viewers know has cerebral palsy. But who has taken Megan and could there be repercussions for Megan over her actions?

