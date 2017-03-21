Accessibility Links

Norwich TV reporter gets drenched by puddle THREE times during report

Never work with animals, children... or massive puddles

Before you watch this video, you know exactly what’s going to happen next. Local TV reporter, massive puddle, busy road.

Norwich journalist Lauren Hewitt was fronting a piece on housing pressures, explaining that the village of Costessey is “not saturated by rain, but by houses”. But it turns out it is also saturated by rain.

She has a run-in with this massive puddle not once or even twice but an hilarious three times. 

The clip is amusing enough before you realise that the station in question is called Mustard TV and has the very Partridge-esque strapline “Local TV with a Strong Norwich Flavour”.

We look forward to seeing Lauren’s report on the possible pedestrianisation of Norwich city centre soon…

