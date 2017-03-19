Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Rugby commentator forced to quit the airwaves mid-match after losing his voice

Rugby commentator forced to quit the airwaves mid-match after losing his voice

But pundit Jonathan Davies promises he "did not cane it on the lash" the night before...

133010.d0b9f1b5-25e1-4ea5-9aca-27473f695bd0

Pundit Jonathan Davies had a pretty rotten Saturday. The BBC’s rugby commentator was on the airwaves yesterday afternoon for Wales’s Six Nations clash against France – but despite beginning the match with colleagues Eddie Butler and Brian Moore, Davies soon found himself unable to get his words out.

Advertisement

The former Welsh rugby player was eventually pulled from the commentary box after losing his voice on air thanks to a cold.

Davies – also known as “Jiffy” – managed eight minutes of struggling to speak before he disappeared from the commentary box, with Butler eventually confirming at 27 minutes: “We have lost Jonathan Davies or his voice at least.”

Jiffy began trending on Twitter as fans reacted to what they were hearing.

And the man himself later took to his account to explain he “did not cane it on the lash last night,” blaming his lack of voice on his health.

And it didn’t sound like his day got any better…

Advertisement

Hope you feel better soon, Jiffy.

Tags

All about International Rugby Union

New Zealand v Wales (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

121286

Sam Burgess was a Rugby World Cup villain – now he’s back as rugby league hero

127306

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule

131288.ac310b65-58e4-49bc-b982-60defbff5f60

Six Nations 2017: Lawrence Dallaglio on England’s new rugby superstar Maro Itoje

131134.b1213586-2169-4504-b613-d63a5dc5911f

Rugby needs violence – but it must be civilised

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more