Hollyoaks: Tabby takes Alfie away to Hollywood!

Hollyoaks: Tabby takes Alfie away to Hollywood!

Alfie was seen leaving in a limo following an emotional goodbye to Jade

Tabby (Linda Gray) has taken Alfie (Richard Linnell) off to America in tonight’s E4 episode of Hollyoaks after the teen bid a final farewell to his lost love Jade

In the months since Jade’s death, Alfie had been imagining that she was still around, but after a heart to heart with glamorous grandmother Tabby, he finally appeared able to let her go.

Tabby had returned to Hollyoaks for her grandson Nathan’s funeral, but in the end, it was Alfie who needed supporting the most after he confided in her about his struggle to deal with the loss of both Jade and Nathan.

While reluctantly sampling her first taste of fish and chips, Tabby made Alfie realise that it was time to let Jade go, promising that if she tried the British delicacy, he would have to come to LA with her for a holiday.

After saying an emotional goodbye to his memory of Jade (which was Kassius Nelson’s last scene), Alfie was overwhelmed when Tabby pulled into the village in a white stretch limo so they could “travel in style”. 

But Hollyoaks fans shouldn’t fear that they’ve now seen the last of Alfie – actor Richard Linnell will be back on screen next month.

Hollyoaks continues tomorrow

