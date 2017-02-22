JK Rowling pleads for mercy for QI Elf who got a Harry Potter fact wrong

The QI Elves could soon be celebrating their freedom from their tyrannical BBC overlords – as Harry Potter author JK Rowling has threatened to send over a box of socks.

After getting one of the Elves into trouble, Rowling channelled SPEW founder Hermione Granger (that’s the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare, of course) and demanded the mistreatment stop.

The dispute kicked off when Rowling scolded QI’s fact-finding team for not knowing where Quidditch was actually invented.

Untrue, I'm afraid! Quidditch was invented in Manchester. https://t.co/EKr1vThBjw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 21, 2017

With Rowling always on Twitter these days, you really have to be careful when talking about Harry Potter…

The sound of an office of @qikipedia Elves weeping into their keyboards sounds a lot like the cry of a Mandrake … pic.twitter.com/31mNLAUxPM — David Stevens (@_DavidStevens) February 21, 2017

I trusted QI elves 😔 I'm shaken… #trustnoone 🙈😂 — Robyn (@robyn_scorr) February 21, 2017

But as the QI bosses scrambled to correct their mistake, they went too far.

The elf responsible for the Quidditch fact has had her chocolate frogs confiscated & the QI database has been updated. Thanks @jk_rowling ⚡️ — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) February 21, 2017

Rowling had to step in.

I refuse to be party to such cruel and inhumane treatment. Give that elf back their chocolate or I'll send a massive box of socks. https://t.co/Jbzy4EJNpc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 21, 2017

But if the Elves are all handed socks, and thereby their freedom, who will do all the behind-the-scenes work at QI? Disaster! Hopefully the QI bosses listen to reason and restore all chocolate frogs to their rightful owners.