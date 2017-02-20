Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
BBC’s Let It Shine criticised for cutting LGBT lyrics from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

BBC’s Let It Shine criticised for cutting LGBT lyrics from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

All mentions of race, sexuality, and drag queens were taken out, but a spokesperson for the show said that the song was cut due to time constraints

130763.c8715b8a-ea57-4c4a-bf97-cf400baf3dd0

Viewers were left furious on Saturday night after lyrics about racial and sexual equality were removed from a performance of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way on Let It Shine.

Advertisement

The 2001 pop song was performed on the BBC talent show by Iron Sun, one of the bands competing to star in a new Take That musical. 

Viewers criticised the BBC for cutting the key part of the song.

The key lyrics that were cut from the song were:

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Whether you’re broke or evergreen
You’re black, white, beige, chola descent
You’re Lebanese, you’re orient
Whether life’s disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
’Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi,
Lesbian, transgendered life,
I’m on the right track baby,
I was born to survive.
No matter black, white or beige
Chola or orient made,
I’m on the right track baby,
I was born to be brave.

Following their performance in the semi-final, Iron Sun left the competition.

Advertisement

A representative from Let It Shine said that the songs on the show are always cut short, and that Born This Way wasn’t edited for content: “All songs featured on the show were cut for time only.”

Tags

All about Let It Shine

BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

129320.ad20e078-6a26-4f9d-9f7d-0b5d5d39884d

Let It Shine vs The Voice UK: Who is winning the ratings war?

130395.632155e8-c7ad-412f-a7af-4043530dd65e

Robbie Williams reunites with Take That and joins Let It Shine judging panel for final

130735.86a7103f-4b14-4289-909e-484af686f73c

An entire band just left Let it Shine in the semi-final

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more