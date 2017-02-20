BBC’s Let It Shine criticised for cutting LGBT lyrics from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

All mentions of race, sexuality, and drag queens were taken out, but a spokesperson for the show said that the song was cut due to time constraints

Viewers were left furious on Saturday night after lyrics about racial and sexual equality were removed from a performance of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way on Let It Shine.

The 2001 pop song was performed on the BBC talent show by Iron Sun, one of the bands competing to star in a new Take That musical.

Viewers criticised the BBC for cutting the key part of the song.

So the BBC edited Born This Way for #letitshine so it didn't mention any LGBT references. Surely that's the whole message of the song? — Jordan 🐝 (@Jord_an1) February 18, 2017

#letitshine how can you sing born this way without mentioning anything about equality and diversity ??? It’s the point of the song — David (@davidsmunday) February 18, 2017

The key lyrics that were cut from the song were:

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you’re broke or evergreen

You’re black, white, beige, chola descent

You’re Lebanese, you’re orient

Whether life’s disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

’Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi,

Lesbian, transgendered life,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to survive.

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to be brave.

@BBC how dare you butcher #BornThisWay on #letitshine, removing the lyrics from the song that give it its meaning and power. SHAME ON YOU!!! — Mark Pointon (@m2geek) February 19, 2017

#letitshine and @BBC you should be ashamed for amputating #BornThisWay Judges should resign in protest! — TheSkull (@Sakis__79) February 19, 2017

“You’re gonna sing a straight-washed version of Born this Way, dressed as birds, in a giant birdcage.” #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/dXOdfg8i2W — Tom Bovington (@tom_bovington) February 19, 2017

Following their performance in the semi-final, Iron Sun left the competition.

A representative from Let It Shine said that the songs on the show are always cut short, and that Born This Way wasn’t edited for content: “All songs featured on the show were cut for time only.”